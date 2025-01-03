BMX club to host major event

Volunteers of the Alexandra BMX Club preparing the track for BMX New Zealand South Island Titles due to be held from January 10-12. PHOTO: ELLA JENKINS For the first time since 2019, Alexandra will host the BMX New Zealand South Island Titles next week.

Nearly 300 riders of all ages from across New Zealand will compete in the event taking part at the BMX track at Molyneux Park.

Alexandra BMX Club volunteer Jaimie de Koning said hours of work had been put into preparing the track for the event, with volunteers taking time away from work and families to prepare the track.

The titles are a part of the first round of 2025 BMX NZ National Series and are a national qualifying meeting (NQM), where riders can take part in order to attend the national championship in 2026.

Riders need four NQMs if they are to compete in nationals, Ms de Koning said.

Out of the 287 riders competing, 75 are travelling from the North Island to race.

The South Island titles are one of the four major BMX events in New Zealand with the others being the North Island titles, national championships and Oceania championships.

The national championships are being held in Invercargill in March.

"We've got two major events in the South Island this year, which is unheard of, it's pretty cool," Ms de Koning said.

The track was closed to dry out in late December after heavy rains, but despite this, riders took to the track, causing damage.

The damage was not significant, but a day of work was required to smooth out the tyre marks to ensure that it was safe for racing.

With the repairs made volunteers can continue their work to get the track ready for the competition.