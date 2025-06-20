Boil water notice lifted for Ranfurly

Photo: Getty Images

A boil water notice has been lifted for Ranfurly today, although a conserve water notice remains in place for Naseby.

The announcement from the Central Otago District Council follows the lifting of the boil water notice for Omakau yesterday.

The CODC said the treatment plant for Ranfurly was operating normally, and three days of clear water samples had been collected.

Water tankers will remain in place until Monday.

Naseby remained under a conserve water notice.

The towns were on notices after snow melt made the source water too dirty to be treated effectively.

The Central Otago District Council sent water tanker trucks to Ranfurly, Ophir and Omakau with drinking water for residents.

On Wednesday, a council statement warned people not to go early in the morning for water as the connection might be frozen. Afternoon and evening were the recommended times to fill up.

Ranfurly and Omakau/Ophir residents were told last Friday to boil all water used for drinking, food preparation and cooking and brushing teeth.

Naseby residents were asked to conserve water from Monday to help extend stored water supplies.

Yesterday’s statement said the Ranfurly water source was now back within normal clarity levels and water quality testing was continuing but water should still be boiled.

Council statements said the water sources for the townships had been affected by high turbidity — cloudiness caused by suspended particles of silt, clay and organic matter — and could not be effectively treated.

Upgrades to the Ranfurly and Patearoa water plants are under way and should be finished by the end of the year but that will not solve all water issues related to turbidity or for dwellings outside of those reticulation areas.

— APL