Business comes first for flower farmer

Scrubby Gully co-owner Jo Robinson is ready to open her Bloom Bar for weekend sales. Mrs Robinson grows what she sells including a range of jams, sauces and relishes as well as flowers. She can also be found at farmers’ markets. PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

Selling flowers is mostly about drifting through rows of perfect blooms in a flowing gown clutching a huge bouquet of cut flowers — or so social media would have us believe.

Scrubby Gully flower farm co-owner Jo Robinson is quick to dispel that myth.

Dressed in practical clothing with secateurs holstered on her hip, she is a businesswoman first and foremost.

Twenty-five years ago she and her husband James moved to their property 7km from Alexandra, named for the nearby creek.

Their plan was to have a vineyard; how did that go?

"We don’t talk about that," Mrs Robinson said, laughing.

What has gone well is acres of flowers and produce.

They operate a closed system in which they produce and use what is needed on their own land as much as possible.

Delightful as flowers were, they were primarily a business venture, she said.

Running a social media group for flower farmers highlighted to Mrs Robinson the difficulties — about 80% of the businesses failed to last two years.

A chiller full of flowers looked spectacular, but to her was stock to be moved, Mrs Robinson said.

Thinking outside the square had led them to a variety of ways to reach their customers.

A stall at Cromwell farmers’ market was popular, and customers enjoyed talking with the people who produced what they were buying, she said.

It also inspired her to sell $10 "bunch of thanks" posies which were popular with children wanting a gift for their teacher or for a thank you gift.

Along with bunches for sale daily at their gate, inspiration from the United States led to the onsite Bloom Bar, which opens on Friday afternoon and Saturdays.

Bouquets and bunches were on offer at a range of prices, as well as relishes and jams.

Where some people bought bouquets, others just bought a bunch of flowers to go with blooms they grew in their own garden.

Forty beds of flowers with 540 plants in each made for a wide variety over long periods of time.

Relishes, sauces and jams were made in the commercial kitchen on site, with fruit and vegetables straight from the garden.

Green chilli sauce and carrot cake jam were top sellers, she said.

Raspberry jam from berries that had only travelled a few metres from the garden to her kitchen was also popular.