Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Central crews called to Cromwell building blaze

    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    Firefighters from all over Central Otago attended a blaze in the Cromwell industrial area this afternoon.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Cromwell, Alexandra, Dunstan and Clyde were called to the incident at AllWaste, off McNulty Rd, at 3.58pm.

    Seven fire appliances attended and two investigators were also at the scene, he said.

    Firefighters at the scene this afternoon. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON
    Cromwell Volunteer Fire Brigade fire chief Neil Gillespie said initial concerns about large quantities of fertiliser stored in a shed behind the AllWaste building were quickly allayed.

    "We've established the composition of the fertiliser and determined there was no risk."

    - By Shannon Thomson

