CODC cleared over Cromwell hall consultation

The Cromwell Memorial Hall is to be demolished later this year in preparation for a new hall and events centre. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

The decision is in — the Chief Ombudsman has informed the Central Otago District Council (CODC) it did not act unreasonably in its consultation regarding the Cromwell Memorial Hall.

What to do with the town’s out-of-date Memorial Hall has been the source of much contention spanning more than two decades.

In February the Cromwell Community Board endorsed preliminary designs for a new $38 million multi-purpose complex to replace the original 60-year-old building on Melmore Tce.

The proposed design included a 400-seat auditorium, cafe, cinema, flexible community and meeting spaces, as well as housing the Cromwell Museum.

On May 1, the Office of the Ombudsman opened an investigation into the Central Otago District Council and its consultation surrounding the Cromwell Memorial Hall.

The investigation was instigated after it received a complaint from community member David George earlier this year.

The complaint centered around what Mr George regarded as a lack of community input into the hall.

Shortly after the investigation opened, the Cromwell Museum Trust and Cromwell RSA —both organisations which will be incorporated in to the new facility, and Mr George states he is involved with — distanced themselves from the complaint.

On Saturday Mr George indicated on social media the Ombudsman had released his report.

Today CODC interim chief executive Dylan Rushbrook confirmed to the Otago Daily Times Council received the final opinion from the Chief Ombudsman late last week via email.

Mr Rushbrook said the Ombudsman stated “I have now formed the final opinion that CODC has not acted unreasonably”.

Among the reasons for the Ombudsman’s decision included Council had ‘‘identified collaboration with the community as key to its success and prepared a comprehensive plan for achieving this’’ and ‘‘the public were given multiple opportunities to express their views,

including in the initial phases when ideas were canvassed, through a survey of shortlisted options, a series of public open days held during the design phase of the project and via a dedicated website’’, Mr Rushbrook said.

Mr Rushbrook said while Mr George's complaint had not directly slowed progress on the redevelopment project ‘‘it has taken up a significant amount of staff and board time which does come at a cost and could certainly be put to better use.’’

‘‘We acknowledge there should be a high level of public input when spending ratepayers' money, and the opinion of the Ombudsman shows we have respected that process,’’ Mr Rushbrook said.

In a statement to media Mr George said he been networking with different groups and agencies ‘‘with a view to addressing[sic] the hall and museum rebuild’’.

‘‘Even branding the new development is incomplete. Memorial Hall, Events Centre, Community centre, Cultural Centre,’’ he said.

‘‘The level of public consultation has to take into account our burgeoning population. We have highly skilled, and widely experienced people within our community.

‘‘We need to tap into this resource, and avoid spending precious dollars on more consultants.’’

‘‘I believe we should consider private and corporate donors — as well as the usual sources of funding.

‘‘We need to fund proposals that have a mandate, a sanction, from the local community.’’

