'Catastrophic': One dead in Cromwell gorge crash

Trucks on the top of Clyde Hill waiting for road to reopen. Photo: Shannon Thomson

One person is dead after a serious crash which has closed State Highway 8 between Cromwell and Clyde.

The fatal crash happened about 6.35am near the Cromwell Gorge picnic area and involved two trucks and a car, police said.

One person was found dead at the scene and one of the truck drivers sustained a minor injury and was assessed at the scene, police said.

Lake Dunstan Explorer owner Andrew Dalton said he saw the accident site while travelling up the lake on his first run this morning.

"It's catastrophic. There was a truck on its side. I could partially see a vehicle but it was very mangled."

Waka Kotahi said SH8 between Clyde and Cromwell was expected to be closed all morning and no immediate detour is available.

Commuters who work in Wānaka, Cromwell and Queenstown have been turned back at a checkpoint on the Clyde side of the crash.

Freight trucks have parked up at a layby at the top of Clyde Hill waiting for the road to reopen.

Mr Dalton expected people at either end of the lake may start asking him to taxi them up and down the lake if the road was not reopened soon.

Upper Clutha Transport manager Jamie Harrington said the company was juggling trucks from opposite ends of the crash site.

"It's not a problem compared to the issues being faced by emergency services and families of those involved in the crash."

Waka Kotahi said drivers may need to take the Lindis Pass to get to Wānaka and Queenstown this morning.

"The alternative is for people to delay their journeys until later today."

Police said they did not recommend a detour through Hawksburn Road from Clyde to Bannockburn as it is narrow, and unsuitable for 2wd vehicles.

Fulton Hogan said it had staff at each end of Hawksburn Rd turning non-suitable vehicles around.

A Central Lakes Equine Ltd veterinarian made it through the Hawksburn Rd to attend to a horse in Queenstown.

A Central Lakes Equine Ltd veterinarian made it through the Hawksburn Rd. Photo: Facebook

A spokeswoman said she was in a 4wd and was the only person who took the route. There were two vehicles coming the other way.

A Queenstown airport spokesperson was not aware of anybody missing flights.