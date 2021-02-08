Monday, 8 February 2021

Craft beer festival works well in sun

    By Simon Henderson
    Enjoying the atmosphere at the 8th Central Otago Craft Beer Festival at Pioneer Park in Alexandra are Hannah Botting (left) and Caitlin Shanks, both of Balclutha.

    Promote Alexandra event organiser Jason John said that the blue skies and a day with predicted temperatures of up to 30degC meant he was expecting the usual attendee numbers of somewhere between 1000 and 1500.

    Local food and drink was celebrated and the crowd enjoyed performances by The Sea Beast, Cloudie, and The Burning Fridges.

    Some of the regional beermakers included Cromwell’s Seahorse Brewery, Wanaka Beerworks and Alexandra’s Manuherekia Brewery.

    Attendees were able to enjoy an exhibition of classic cars run by Central Otago Rod and Custom Club and Central Stories Museum and Art Gallery as part of the We Drove Here social history motoring exhibition which opened on Saturday.

