Crews called to hay bale fire in Ida Valley

Fire crews are responding to a group of hay bales alight in the Ida Valley this evening.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire was reported on a property near the Ida Valley-Omakau Rd, about 6.30pm.
He could not say how many bales were on fire but there were about 200 sitting together.
No cause had been determined.
A fire appliance from Omakau, two tankers from Naseby and Ranfurly and two rural response vehicles from Blackstone were responding.
A digger had also been requested to separate the bales or bury them if necessary, he said.