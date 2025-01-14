Crews called to hay bale fire in Ida Valley

Fire crews are responding to a group of hay bales alight in the Ida Valley this evening.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire was reported on a property near the Ida Valley-Omakau Rd, about 6.30pm.

He could not say how many bales were on fire but there were about 200 sitting together.

No cause had been determined.

A fire appliance from Omakau, two tankers from Naseby and Ranfurly and two rural response vehicles from Blackstone were responding.

A digger had also been requested to separate the bales or bury them if necessary, he said.