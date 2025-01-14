Vegetation fire near Cromwell contained

A large vegetation fire north of Cromwell this afternoon has been contained.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they received multiple reports of a fire from the public about 3.05pm.

The fire, in the Mt Pisa area near State Highway 6, was burning through long grass and vineyards and, at its peak, had spread across 2ha.

Four fire trucks, three tankers, two rural fire appliances and two helicopters equipped with monsoon buckets had been dispatched.

No buildings were threatened by the blaze and no one had been injured, he said.

No cause had been determined yet.

Crews from Cromwell, Luggate, Wānaka, Dunstan and Tarras had fought the fire while dealing with challenging terrain and high winds.

This evening, two fire tucks, three tankers and rural appliances remained on scene dampening down hot spots.

Meanwhile, smoke that can be seen in parts of Queenstown is from a controlled burn at Halfway Bay.