Day of family fun, games a sweet treat for children

Wrangling candy floss at the Naseby Family Fun Day are (from left) Dennis Gibbins, Craig Grant and Tyne Grant. Each child was given candy floss when they arrived at the domain for the afternoon fun on New Year’s Day. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

There were fire engines and people running around shouting but no drama at Naseby on New Year’s Day.

The annual family fun day was under way with members of the Naseby Volunteer Fire Brigade manning a water slide which had a seemingly endless queue of customers.

A completely low-tech setup — the enterprising firemen covered the bank down to the domain with a giant tarpaulin and combined water from their tanker with healthy doses of dishwashing liquid to create a squeal-inducing ride for all ages.

Event helper Marilyn Swinbourne said the origins of the day stretched back nearly 150 years to the 1880s New Year’s Day sports days, which had many similar events.

Nearly 200 children had registered for the games and activities, she said.

Dunedin resident Victoria Simes said it was an amazing family day out.

Entry was a gold coin for each child, who were given a stick of candy floss at the entrance and all the activities were free, she said.

Sisters Olive, 4 (left), and Ada Butchard, 6, of Dunedin, enjoy the slippery slide run by the Naseby Volunteer Fire Brigade. PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

Her family were staying at the Naseby camping ground.

Organiser Adair Craik said she had organised several events in the town during the festive season including a duck race, treasure hunt and children’s bike races.

While she lived and worked in Oamaru she had a holiday home in Naseby and was involved in community organisations.

"I love it. It’s my piece of paradise."

Based on the old sport days there was gumboot tossing, horseshoe tossing and tic tac toe along with a hotly contested tug of war based on age groups.

"The 6 and under girls would not let go. Their determination was amazing."

A family challenge pitted eight teams in a commando-style physical contest with the top four competing in a mental challenge to find the winners.

Ms Craik said locals and "cribbies" alike pitched in to make the day a success.