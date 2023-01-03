Tuesday, 3 January 2023

A day at the races

    Levi (13, left) and Finn Young (15), of Invercargill, cool off in a Zorb.
    Keeping the crowd hydrated is Sara Macdonald, from Central Lakes Automotive, who handed out about...
    Spectators line the fence to watch the finish of race 3.
    The colourful crowd watches a race.
    Judith Waters (left), Casey Arnerich (3) and Vanessa Waters, all of Benhar, decide on a pick.
    The crowd at the Omakau Trots watches the horses race past yesterday.
    Jennifer Huddleston, of Chatto Creek, won first place in Fashion in the Field.
    Crowds flocked to the Omakau Trots yesterday to enjoy the weather and the races. Otago Daily Times photographer Gregor Richardson was there to capture some of the fun.

     

