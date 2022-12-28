Draft community plan delay

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
There has been a delay in completing the Tarras draft community plan.
Central Otago District Council community development adviser Rebecca Williams said last week the plan was "coming together nicely" and apologised for the delay.
"I was a little ambitious in thinking that we were going to have the draft sent out prior to Christmas".
The draft would be ready for distribution in January, she said.