Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Draft community plan delay

    By Marjorie Cook
    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    There has been a delay in completing the Tarras draft community plan.

    Central Otago District Council community development adviser Rebecca Williams said last week the plan was "coming together nicely" and apologised for the delay.

    "I was a little ambitious in thinking that we were going to have the draft sent out prior to Christmas".

    The draft would be ready for distribution in January, she said.

     

