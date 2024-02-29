Driving offences led to charges laid across region

Bad driving and family harm callouts occupied Central Otago police in the past two weeks.

Constable Scott Vollweiller, of Alexandra, said none of the family harm incidents led to charges, however the driving offences had.

Last Saturday, a 31-year-old man — with two small children in the back seat — was stopped while driving in Cromwell at 1.30am.

His breath-alcohol level was 842mcg.

The legal limit is 250mcg.

The man was suspended from driving for 28 days and will appear in the Alexandra District Court on March 20.

On February 16, police chased a motorcyclist from Fox St, in Alexandra, who rode on to a cycle trail in an attempt to evade police.

He abandoned the motorbike on the trail but was arrested at a police cordon.

He was charged with driving while disqualified, failing to stop and giving false details.

The 37-year-old will appear in the Alexandra District Court on March 27.

A man who had been convicted in the Alexandra District Court on February 15 of disqualified driving was caught behind the wheel again two days later.

The 42-year-old was also in breach of his community detention conditions.

He will appear in the Alexandra District Court on Tuesday.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on February 19 in relation to the assault of an 86-year-old man in January as a result of a disagreement over an employment issue.

He will appear in the Alexandra District Court on March 20.