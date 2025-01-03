Fashion for two on show

Twenty-week pregnant Emma Smith, of Riverton, represents pregnant women in the Fashion in the Field event at the Omakau Trots yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON Some may say Emma Smith does not have curves in all the right places to be a model in a fashion parade.

But yesterday, the 20-week-pregnant 37-year-old thought "b..... it", and entered the Fashion in the Field event at the Omakau Trots anyway.

"I always love dressing up when I go out to any kind of races.

"It's just a bit of fun. It's quite nice to be able to incorporate a bit of fashion and a bit of country.

"And there's no reason why pregnant women can't show off," she said.

"The best thing about it is it's not about what you look like, it's about how you dress.

"That's inclusive of everyone _ it doesn't matter their shape or size.

"I think I've got curves in all the right places, lady humps."

The Riverton vet technician made the top 10, but was not disappointed she did not reach the awards podium.

She was just delighted to be there, representing pregnant women.

She said the annual race day was a great day out for herself and her fiance, dairy farmer Peter Templeton.

Miss Smith said it was probably the last time she would enter the Fashion in the Field event.

The baby was due in May and, no matter whether it was a boy or a girl, she did not intend to pass on her passion for fashion.

"I'm a country girl.

"I'm looking forward to doing all the kids' activities and rides with our little one at the races next year."