Decades of Dior dazzling

As iD Dunedin Fashion Week gets under way, Alex Hannagan recalls a visit to The Dior Museum in Paris.

There is something inherently poetic about Paris in early December. Wrapped in a misty drizzle, the city of love carries an air of enchantment. As I wander the cobblestone streets adorned with Christmas lights and a multitude of exquisitely lit up boutiques, it all glistens through the haze like twinkling jewels.

On this particularly damp Saturday afternoon, I set off from Hotel Le Ballu to one of the most revered fashion sanctuaries in the world, The Dior Museum.

Settled in the refined surroundings of 30 Avenue Montaigne, the exterior dazzles with illuminated Dior handbags, Eiffel Tower displays and enchanting music, creating a vibrant and captivating ambience.

Even before stepping inside, I can already feel it — the promise of a one-of-a-kind journey through decades of glamour, artistry and the legacy of Christian Dior, a man who forever altered the course of fashion. Holding my 2pm pre-purchased ticket, a mere €14 ($NZ26) well spent, I can’t help but smile at the convenience it brings.

The moment I step through the museum’s grand doors, I am transported into a realm where fabric becomes poetry, design tells a story and colour evokes pure emotion.

The exhibition unfolds as if I am immersed in the pages of a beautifully illustrated book.

The first space I encounter introduces Christian Dior himself, the designer of dreams.

A visionary who revolutionised fashion when he unveiled his groundbreaking "New Look" collection in 1947, marking a departure from the austerity of wartime fashion. Cinched waists and full skirts, Dior reintroduced opulence and luxury.

Dior’s delicate sketches line the walls, whispering the secrets of a genius’ mind.

Then follow the dresses — "WOW".

They are suspended in perfect harmony, as if awaiting being worn to a grand ball. The silks, satins and chiffons shimmer under the spotlights, their intricate embroidery a true testament to the house’s unparalleled craftsmanship.

The museum impressively reveals Dior’s evolution through the decades, each creative director leaving their lasting mark, from the bold theatricality of John Galliano to the refined minimalism of Raf Simons, designing garments that pulsed with life and meaning.

The fashion pieces are adorned with cascading feathers and encrusted with pearls, so stunning it is hard to believe they are real. Some with razor sharp tailoring and architectural silhouettes speak of power and precision. The interplay of colour is just mesmerising — vivid fuchsias, deep scarlets, celestial blues. Each shade tells a story, each pattern evokes a mood.

And then, there are the accessories! Delicate gloves, bejeweled heels and, last but certainly not least, the legendary Lady Dior handbag.

It stands as a testament to the artistry of Dior’s leather goods with its iconic Cannage motif, rounded handles and gleaming D.I.O.R. charms catching the soft light — an enduring symbol of timeless elegance.

I find myself lingering in the perfume section, where glass bottles reflect the golden glow of the room. The air, or perhaps it’s just my imagination, is infused with the intoxicating scent of Miss Dior, the floral notes intertwining with whispers of history and nostalgia.

The final room is pure magic.

A celestial dome, where Dior’s most breathtaking creations seem to twirl in an illusion of weightlessness. Gowns fit for princesses stand side by side. A soft symphony plays in the background, deepening the dreamlike atmosphere.

I stand in awe, savouring the last moments of this enchanted escape, before stepping back into the gentle Parisian rain.

Feeling like Cinderella, I realise the spell is far from broken. I walk eagerly toward Place Vendome, where the Ritz awaits.

As I approach, I catch myself humming Puttin’ on the Ritz from the 1946 film Blue Skies.

The grand hotel, synonymous with Parisian luxury, stands dressed in its festive best — garlands, wreaths and twinkling lights casting a soft, inviting glow.

While in Paris, a visit to the Ritz did not disappoint.

The air is rich with the scent of cinnamon and fresh pine and the sounds of laughter, clinking glasses and cheerful conversation surround me.

Finally, I sink into a plush red velvet chair, feeling as though I’ve stepped into a dream.

A glass of Reserve Ritz Champagne arrives, following closely by my order of lobster rolls that are tender, buttery and decadent. Each bite a moment of pure delight, perfectly mirroring the afternoon.

As I take the last sip of champagne, I pause to reflect on the whirlwind of history, beauty and indulgence that has been the day.

Paris, with its timeless allure, has once again delivered, and Dior, the master storyteller, has crafted a narrative that will stay with me long after.

The city of Paris, where fashion, culture and magic seamlessly intertwine.

— Alex Hannagan is a Dunedin travel agent.