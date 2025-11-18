Exploring with Fats the cat

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Taking your dog on holiday is becoming easier, thanks to the rising number of pet-friendly options. But travelling with a cat? That’s a different story altogether.
Fats is no ordinary feline. She’s always up for an adventure, provided it doesn’t take her too far from her food bowl. As her name suggests, she’s more of an eater than a hunter. I met Fats while living in Sydney; she belonged to my housemate and I had no intention of adopting. But within days, she had decided otherwise — I was hers.
We had a milestone birthday in the house, so Dan and I planned a weekend getaway for everyone — including Fats, of course. Wanting to minimise travel time (Fats isn’t exactly a fan of the car), we searched within a few hours’ drive of Dunedin. One place jumped out: St Bathans, a former gold mining town steeped in history and mystery, famous for its hauntingly beautiful Blue Lake.
Before heading to the cottage, we booked a birthday lunch at the Vulcan Hotel — New Zealand’s most haunted pub. We took the scenic Middlemarch route, and while there was a minor incident en route (saved only by a strategic layering of jeans and long-johns), we arrived in good spirits.
Many who’ve stayed in Room One report unexplained experiences, particularly men who claim they’ve been pushed down into the bed by an unseen force. Unaware of this lore, and our feline companion also welcome, we booked Room Two for our third night — purely for its size.
After lunch (delicious salmon and lamb), we headed 7km along the St Bathans Loop Road to our cottage. Lorna welcomed us and kindly kept her dogs inside as we unloaded. Fats settled in quickly, seemingly unfazed, and even more content once the fire was lit.
The following day, we left Fats sunbathing and snoring in her bed and set off to explore more of the region’s rich history. We lunched at the White Horse Hotel in Becks, where the publican shared a tale about an English surveyor who initially gave the local pubs Māori names. When instructed to rename them to appeal to European settlers, he simply replaced them with animal names — hence, the White Horse and others like it.
We made a loop from Omakau to Oturehua, pausing at Ophir, where the 1880s stone post office still operates. The historic bridge over the Manuherikia River remains a working reminder of the area’s boom days. In Becks, we refreshed ourselves at the Art Deco-era Blacks Hotel, where we met Daisy the pug, a resident with more charm than most tourists.
In Oturehua, we visited the historic Oturehua Hotel and the iconic Gilchrist’s General Store. Both were for sale as their longtime owners look to retire. Gilchrist’s is a treasure trove of nostalgia: jars of boiled sweets, a still-functioning post office counter, and a tiny museum of everyday items from Otago’s goldfield era. The store has served the community since the late 1800s and remains one of the oldest continually operating general stores in New Zealand.
Our weekend ended quietly, just as it had begun — with Fats dozing by the fire at home and us warmed by the discovery that adventure doesn’t need to be far from home. In these quiet, gold-dusted corners of Central Otago, the past is never far away — and apparently, neither are the cats.