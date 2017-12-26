Festive lunch delivers the love

Mary Boyd and her husband Donald (right), of Alexandra, introduce Johannes Wolf, of Germany, to Kiwi Christmas customs. Photos: Tom Kitchin

On Christmas Day in Alexandra even those stuck to desks, tills and at home can enjoy a Christmas feast, thanks to the strength of the local community.

The Alexandra-Clyde-Lauder Union Parish hosted a free Christmas lunch in the garden at St Enoch’s Church yesterday.

And it wasn’t only only those attending the lunch who were served a good helping of meat, salad, desserts and drinks.

Edenarawa Stirling (21), of Dunedin, and the Rev Andrew Howley, of the Alexandra-Clyde-Lauder Union Parish, prepare to pass desserts on to lunch attendees and some people further afield.

Volunteers were heading out in the town to deliver meals to people who could not make the lunch, such as the elderly and those working on Christmas Day at places such as service stations.

Edenarawa Stirling, of Dunedin, helped lead the volunteers who gave food to those beyond the church walls and said she enjoyed going out to give the wider community a Christmas feed.

"It gives a smile of joy on a long shift. Even though they’re at work it gives them some Christmas spirit."

Salads and desserts at the meal were provided by local cafes.

Several local businesses gave money to the parish to help pay for food for the meal.

Pupils from St Gerard’s School created placemats with Christmas themes for the day.

Parish minister the Rev Andrew Howley, who organised the lunch, said he wanted to put on a lunch with a more New Zealand theme by having a barbecue as well as the traditional turkey.

"We have realised we’re not in England, after 150 years of living here.

"We need to be sustainable."

The lunch attracted about 100 people — from Alexandra residents to those from further afield, including people travelling around New Zealand.

Mary and Donald Boyd, of Alexandra, were teaching Johannes Wolf, of Germany about Christmas in New Zealand.

Mr Wolf has cycled from Cape Reinga to Bluff and was finishing up his time in the country by cycling the Otago Central Rail Trail.