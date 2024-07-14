Freezing, foggy start for Central, Queenstown areas

It is a cold and frosty start to the day for many in Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes areas with black ice on the roads and thick fog making driving conditions tricky.

A Central Otago District Council spokeswoman said temperatures were below freezing in many places, including -5 in Alexandra, Ranfurly and Omakau, and -2 in Cromwell.

Thick fog is sitting over Alexandra, Clyde, Earnscleugh and Springvale.

Teams had been out gritting trouble spots on the roads but caution is advised around shady areas, particularly around daybreak when black ice often forms.

In Queenstown Lakes, a layer of fog is sitting over the Upper Clutha Basin, keeping temperatures below freezing.

Queenstown itself was sitting at -4 at 8am, though MetService reported it felt like a frigid -8.

Glenorchy Rd, Kawarau Gorge and Devil's Staircase are all icy or frosty, though grit and CMA have been applied.