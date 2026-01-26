Goldmine decision maybe extended

Jane Borthwick. Photo: supplied

A panel of up to seven experts weighing whether Santana Minerals’ Bendigo gold mine in Central Otago should proceed is expected to include an economist and environmental scientists , but may take longer than the company hopes to make a decision.

The panel’s decision-making timeframe appears likely to extend well beyond the statutory default of 30 days allowed under the fast-track consenting process.

Even doubling that may not be enough.

Santana executives have said they hope to see gold bars produced from the site by late next year.

The panel is nominally scheduled to begin considering Santana's application for resource consent on February 11, but the start date remained unconfirmed at a conference last week led by panel convener former Environment Court judge Jane Borthwick.

The panel’s composition was not yet finalised, but she was sure it would be robust.

"We will have an economist on board ... environmental scientists with considerable expertise within this industry ... hydrology, landscape will be engaged."

The panel would include expertise in management plans and ecology, she said.

Fast-track legislation provides for a default 30-working-day decision period for nationally significant, well-prepared projects.

Santana initially pushed for this, but agreed to support an extension to 60 working days.

However, some prospective panel members signalled this timeframe might still be inadequate to properly assess the proposal, the conference was told.

Submissions from agencies to Judge Borthwick, who is presently determining the panel’s final composition and decision timeframe, also raised worries about the timing, suggesting a much longer period might be needed.

Santana said at the weekend the process was proceeding in line with legislation.

Company chief executive Damian Spring objected to an Otago Daily Times article on Saturday that said its application for the Bendigo-Ophir mine had "faltered".

No part of the application was declined, paused, rejected or set back, the company said in a statement.

Santana remained confident in the quality of its application and the integrity of the fast-track approvals process.

It was prepared to support a materially extended timeframe where required to ensure a robust, durable, expert-led decision.

This should not be interpreted as a retreat or failure.

The company said the application was comprehensive, supported by extensive technical material and years of engagement, and had been deliberately structured to enable an expert panel to address complex issues efficiently.

"Santana will continue to engage constructively and in good faith as the statutory process moves forward."

On Friday, Mr Spring told the ODT he remained confident a decision would be made quickly and mining would begin soon.

After several years of exploration, reaching agreements with landowners and discussions, the end goal was in sight.

"I’m just excited to see the first bar of gold being put out ... currently towards the end of next year.

"September quarter ... might be December quarter.

"It depends on Judge Borthwick."

