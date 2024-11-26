Groom stranded after car impounded

Cromwell: Normally it is the bride who is late for a wedding, but last weekend in Pisa Moorings it was the groom, as the car he was a passenger in was impounded after doing burnouts.

Senior Constable Graham Perkins said the 60-year-old father of the groom was behind the wheel when he did two burnouts on the way to the wedding.

The man was left embarrassed as his car was impounded, the wedding party was stranded and a summons was issued.

— Also at the weekend, police conducted breath-testing checkpoints in the district.

Of 182 cars stopped at a checkpoint near Alexandra, only four people required an extra breath-screening test, and all were under the legal breath alcohol limit.

Of 120 cars stopped at a Cromwell checkpoint, six drivers required additional breath testing. None was over the limit.

— Ella Jenkins