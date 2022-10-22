Growers prepared to meet accommodation needs

Seasonal Solutions Co-operative chief executive Shaun Fogarty (right), Vanuatu operations manager Gwen Kalmet Carlot (left) and operations manager Ieremia Lemuelu (second left) visit RSE worker Ricky Manatai (second right) and his family in Vanuatu in August. Mr Manatai has founded a pest control business in the islands since starting RSE work in New Zealand in 2012. Photo: Supplied

Seasonal Solutions Co-operative chief executive Shaun Fogarty says a welcome government increase in the number of workers issued visas under the recognised seasonal employer (RSE) scheme needs to be met with sufficient suitable accommodation.

The new RSE cap announced late last month allows access to 19,000 workers annually from participating Pacific countries, providing workforce relief to the horticulture and wine sector.

"Of that increase, we were pleased to receive an equitable share across Otago, Central and Marlborough shareholders," Mr Fogarty said.

"The situation going forward is for us to ensure we have the accommodation to meet the heightened demand.

"Many of our members already have accommodation on site and there a number looking to build similar developments on their orchards or vineyards, or in consultation with developers."

The minimum standards required were tightly regulated and regularly audited.

A tripartite review involving the Government, industry leaders and unions would take place over the next six months to ensure those standards were fit for purpose, he said.

"We go beyond that. We want to make sure that the lives of our RSE workers are very comfortable."

Induction programmes for new workers and pastoral care were also mandated under the scheme, and the co-operative worked with relevant ministries and training providers to teach skills the workers could take home to the islands, benefiting both countries, he said.

Fourth-generation fruitgrower Simon Webb, who runs family business Webbs Fruit with his wife, Trudi, provides accommodation on site for 14 RSE workers on his Cromwell orchards, and he was happy with that number.

"That’s what we are set up for and by the time we balance it out with some backpackers and some Kiwis, we are pretty well set," he said.

Clyde Orchards co-owner Kevin Paulin said the increase would not apply to his operation either, as they had enough RSE workers for their needs, all housed on site.

"We have had the same ones coming back for years now."

Central Otago Winegrowers Association general manager Jake Tipler said several of the association’s members worked with Seasonal Solutions so would benefit from increased access to workers in the coming years, while others contracted RSE workers independently.

"Labour shortages are not going away so we are always looking for workers," he said.

Few vineyards provided accommodation on site but companies tended to rent houses nearby or work with orchard owners to provide accommodation, he said.

"Accommodation is written into the RSE scheme.

"There has to be sufficient accommodation for them to be able to apply for the increased numbers."

