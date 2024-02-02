Hail pelts Alex

Pedestrians watch where they walk in Skird St after a hailstorm this afternoon. Photo: Ruby Shaw

Hail has pelted Alexandra following a thunderstorm, and power was out for hundreds of customers in parts of Central Otago this afternoon.

Hail stones the size of chick peas made negotiating footpaths tricky.

But nearly two hours later there was blue sky in the town, if a little cool.

MetService advised thunderstorms may occur this afternoon and evening for Otago, inland Southland and Canterbury.

The forecaster said storms may bring patches of heavy, intense rain and hail of up to 20mm in diameter.

Meanwhile, the was an outage from Springvale to Chatto Creek and Oturehua, with nearly 1400 customers not expected to have power until 6pm, according to the Aurora website.

No reason for the outage has been given.