Huge turn-out for Roxburgh trots

Keen spectators of the Roxburgh Trots are (from left) Jacob Hogg, 11, of Winton, Nixon Whitaker, 7, of Winton, Andy Beel, 11, of Dumbarton, and Maddox Whitaker, 12, of Winton. PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

People turned out in droves to the Roxburgh Trots, with something for everybody to enjoy.

Yesterday’s event, hosted by the Roxburgh Trotting Club, marked the 75th totalisator meeting for the club, meaning it was the 75th year people have been able to place bets.

Southern Harness Racing promotions manager Lindsay Beer said he was really pleased with this year’s attendance.

"There’s always good crowds come to Roxburgh for this event ... a great crowd — we’re really pleased with it," Mr Beer said.

He said it was always good to see a healthy turn-out to the trots.

"The Roxburgh Trotting Club committee, they’re volunteers, they work so hard to put this day together.

"For them to come here today and see a crowd like this — it’s just reward for a lot of real hard work."

He said the trots were a great day out for the whole family, with fashion in the field, food stalls and children’s entertainment — which was put on for free.

Roxburgh Trotting Club president Neville Beckley thought crowd numbers were up by about 500 on last year.

"The people look forward to it every year."

The trots gave locals a day to have a "good get together", he said.

"The people are here."