Hundreds brave 'freezing' rally

Gordon Pringle (79, left), of Oamaru, missed the first Brass Money 39 years ago as he did not know it was on. Since then he has been to 35. This year, from his collection of about 10 motorcycles at home, he chose to ride a modest 50cc scooter. Perched behind him on an 1811cc Indian Vintage is Keith (Shrek) Turner, of Roxburgh, who was attending his 14th rally. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

It was biking of a different kind blazing a trail in Central Otago's Ida Valley over the weekend.

The Brass Monkey Rally lived up to its name and there was the traditional blazing bonfire at the site near Oturehua to keep punters warm.

Although the conditions overnight Saturday were "freezing", the weather for the 39th Brass Monkey was an improvement on last year's Arctic bite, an organiser said.

Hundreds of leather-clad motorbike enthusiasts again made a beeline to the Idaburn Dam site on Saturday for one of the country's longest-running annual rallies.

The temperature got as low as -11degC for the event last year and organisers were hoping for a bigger turnout of patrons this year.

However, numbers were slightly down, about 1000 rolling into the event.

Brass Monkey Rally committee member John Willems speculated as to possible factors which "dented the numbers".

"The weather in Dunedin was quite bad and some people may have made a late decision not to come."

Those who did travel from Dunedin included Ethan Kemp, Vanessa Wade, Max Anderson and Dave Wade, who arrived on scooters sporting mascot costumes.

Mr Wade said it was his 37th stint at the rally, having first attended at the age of 16.

Brass Monkey Rally patrons enjoyed improved conditions at the Idaburn Dam spot over the weekend.

Travelling even further was John Spence, of Te Awamutu, who returned to the event for a second time, having first attended 29 years ago. The Brass Monkey Rally was the first highlight of a two-week holiday down south, he said.

"It is a hell of an achievement to get here from the North Island.

"You meet up with a lot of different people from a lot of different places with a lot of stories."

Drummond Motorcycle Club member Ken Doyle, of Cromwell, had a surfboard strapped to his 1980 Yamaha Passola. He hopes to take the scooter to all the motorbike rallies around New Zealand.

"It's done four rallies so far. It'll take me four of five years but I'll do it."