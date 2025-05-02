Keen to win against the odds

Lee Wilson. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Favourite rugby memory?

Winning the competition in 2023. We weren’t predicted to win, and Upper Clutha had tidied us up a few times. Everything was against us that day but we secured the victory.

Hardest opponent?

If you went with statistics, you’d say Upper Clutha, because we haven’t beaten them apart from that final. But I’d say Maniototo at home. They are hard to beat there. I think last year was the first year we’d won in Maniototo since 2015.

What rugby coach do you admire and why?

Wayne Smith. Easy choice. The detail he goes into, and how he gets the skill across, and the simplicity in its approach. He’s such a good communicator, and he’s calm.

What do you do to relax?

Hang out with my family.

If Lee Wilson is cooking, what are we eating?

Pork belly in the air fryer. Tried it the other night and I was surprisingly pleased with how it came out.