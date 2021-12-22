Kawarau to Cardrona gorges link may reopen

Craig Harris.

A public access route linking the Kawarau Gorge and Cardrona Gorge may be reopened if tenure review is completed.

Consultation has opened for the tenure review of the Lowburn Valley property.

The proposal will produce 1919ha of conservation land and 3896ha of freehold land.

Included in the proposal is uninterrupted non-motorised public access from the Kawarau Gorge/Roaring Meg and the Lowburn Valley to the Pisa Conservation Area and beyond to the Cardrona and Upper Clutha Valleys.

The Roaring Meg track was seen as a "highway" for Maori hunters and traders for centuries.

The track led to the "natural bridge" over the Kawarau River upstream of the Roaring Meg power station.

The track was also used by gold miners travelling between Cromwell and Cardrona, and more recently by trampers.

The access had been closed by Lowburn Station owners in late 2015 after concerns about public safety.

The track, from Cardrona to Cromwell, ran right through the station owners’ stock yards and there had been incidents between trampers and animals.

Lowburn Station is owned by Anne Nielsen, David McLean, Mitten McLean and Rowan Lusher.

The owners could not be contacted yesterday.

Under the proposal, the public would also enjoy full access over 1919ha of conservation area and could wander at will on foot over 47ha of other land.

The 3896ha land made freehold would have restrictions on about half of it through conservation covenants, restricting activities such as grazing, tree planting and vegetation clearance.

The proposed conservation area encompassed three rare ecosystems where three bird species and 12 botanical species were classified as at risk or threatened.

Commissioner of Crown Lands Craig Harris said the proposal would give greater protection to iconic landscapes and significant landmarks.

This included rocky gorges, historic stone huts and gold mining sites in the Roaring Meg, Mitre Creek and Skeleton Stream.

"If the proposal proceeds, it will formalise public access to 25km of tracks, equivalent to the length of 250 rugby fields, through freehold land," he said.

"This would expand existing recreational areas enjoyed by many for tramping, horse riding, biking and hunting."

The proposal was open to public consultation until March 7 on the Linz website. — Additional reporting Steve Hepburn

- michael.curreen@odt.co.nz