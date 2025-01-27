Man charged after police uncover 12 cannabis plants

Cannabis plants seized during a raid in Roxburgh. Photo: Supplied/Police

A man is facing multiple charges after cannabis was discovered by police in Roxburgh.

Police executed a search warrant at a Roxburgh house on January 17, and inside police located five indoor tents which housed 12 mature cannabis plants, Sergeant Adam Elder, of Alexandra, said.

"Alongside the plants, a quantity of already dried-out cannabis was located packaged, which police will allege was ready for distribution," Sgt Elder said.

"Three high-powered air rifles were also located at the address and have since been seized, as he was not permitted to be in possession of them."

A 55-year-old man has been charged with possession of cannabis for supply, cultivating cannabis, and possessing equipment to cultivate cannabis, and is due to reappear in the Alexandra District Court on January 30.

"Police have been and will continue to work hard to identify and locate those involved in the illegal supply of drugs, and work with our community to address the underlying drivers of demand," Sgt Elder said.

- APL