McNulty House gets $91K boost

When fully renovated, McNulty House next to the Old Cromwell Precinct will show what life was like for early colonial settlers in the 1870s. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

The Cromwell Community Board has agreed to contribute $91,000 towards earthquake strengthening at McNulty House.

Funds will come from Cromwell endowment funds as well as $6800 from unspent planned maintenance funds from 2019-20.

The historic home in Inniscort St was built about 1890 and is undergoing restoration to return the house to its original condition.

Chairwoman Anna Harrison confirmed the funding would allow the house to be strengthened to 34% of new building standard (NBS), fulfilling the council’s requirement as building owner to strengthen any earthquake-prone buildings to 34% of NBS within 25 years.

However, Old Cromwell Inc Society chairwoman Helen Scoles said the society had decided to pay an additional $24,000 to strengthen the

building to to 67% of NBS in order to "future proof" the building.

Because the earthquake strengthening involved taking the roof off the house, it seemed a "good idea to do it all at once, just in case they changed the rules further down the track".

The society was continuing its fundraising of about $70,000 to complete the restoration project, and was offering bronze, silver and gold sponsorships of between $100 and $1000, Ms Scoles said.

"So when the building is finished we are going to have a plaque outside with the history of the building and on it [we] will name all the people who had made monetary donations towards getting the project finished."

