Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Updated 12.24 pm

Motorcyclist killed in Central Otago crash

    By Oscar Francis
    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    Part of State Highway 6 between Luggate and Cromwell has been closed. Photo: Marjorie Cook
    Part of State Highway 6 between Luggate and Cromwell has been closed. Photo: Marjorie Cook
    Police were seeking a motorcycle being ridden dangerously shortly before it was involved in a fatal crash between Cromwell and Luggate.

    A police spokeswoman said officers were at the scene of a serious crash which had blocked the Luggate-Cromwell Road (State Highway 6) at Mount Pisa.

    The crash involved a single motorcycle and happened shortly after 10.30am.

    The motorbike had come to the attention of police earlier in the morning due to the manner of riding, and inquiries were under way to locate it when the report of the crash was made, the spokeswoman said.

    "Sadly, the rider has passed away at the scene," the spokeswoman said.

    The highway has been closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

    Two fire appliances and a support vehicle from Cromwell Volunteer Fire Station also attended the crash.

    No other vehicles were involved.

    Diversions are in place, via State Highways 8A and 8B.

    Motorists have been advised to follow directions of emergency services or delay their journey.

    A St John spokeswoman said a helicopter and a manager responded but were stood down prior to their arrival on scene.

    "The ambulance attended the scene; however, was not required," the spokeswoman said.

    The crash is the third fatal accident on the country's roads today.

    One person was killed in a crash near Carterton in the Wairarapa and another died in an accident in the Bay of Plenty. 

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

     

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter