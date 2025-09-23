Online post in support of mine deleted

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Shane Jones’ right-hand man has been slapped down by his government department for calling on New Zealand media outlets to report a "community truth" that most people support a proposed Central Otago open-cast mine.

The government’s mining business development manager Kerrin Connolly made the call in an online post that applauded the pro-mine opinions of two Central Otago men published in the Otago Daily Times recently.

Mr Connolly accompanies the resources minister on overseas trips to promote New Zealand mining opportunities and works for New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals (NZP&M).

Within minutes of the ODT contacting NZP&M about Mr Connolly’s post, it was removed.

The agency is considering whether to grant a mining permit to Santana Minerals for its proposed Bendigo-Ophir mine.

Santana also needs consent through the government’s new fast-track process, which has no requirement for community consultation.

The post was slammed by two organisations and two opposition Dunedin MPs, with Green Party MP Scott Willis calling it "very concerning".

Local Waitaki MP Miles Anderson said he had "no problem" with Mr Connolly showing support of positive coverage for the mine because it could create "high-paying jobs and positive economic benefit".

However, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), which runs NZP&M, issued a statement distancing itself from the post.

MBIE resource markets general manager Katherine Macneill said Mr Connolly had not represented her department’s position and the post had been amended.

The government’s code of conduct for civil servants, which required impartiality, had expectations around the use of social media and breaches could result in "further action".

Mr Connolly’s marketing role was "separate to" NZP&M’s responsibilities for regulatory decision-making such as whether or not to issue a permit to mine, Ms Macneill said.

In his post, Mr Connolly had branded Central Otago farmer Mark Davidson’s comments in support of the mine proposal "very insightful".

Mr Connolly also repeated the views of Radio Central owner and Cromwell Football Club president Shane Norton, who claimed 99% of people in the region supported the mine.

Mr Connolly then made his post to media outlets.

"Unfortunately, the majority of people [(like Mr Davidson] don’t speak up or have no channel to represent what they want. They should. Let’s see if other media outlets pick up on this community truth. Well done to the ODT."

Santana non-executive chairman Peter Cook made an online response to Mr Connolly’s post, criticising local community group Sustainable Tarras, which opposes the mine.

How much had "Sustainable Tarras donated to the community? ... A Bilbo Baggins worth", Mr Cook said.

Sustainable Tarras’ deputy chairman Rob van der Mark said

Mr Cook’s criticism was "quite extraordinary and unhelpful, and a distraction from the respectful, open and transparent engagement we need with Santana as communities downstream of the mine that would be considerably affected ... if this project were to proceed".

Forest & Bird regional conservation manager Chelsea McGaw said the charity had attended meetings indicating strong opposition to the mine, and communities deserved a fair say on big developments "for transparency and accountability".

Mr Willis said it was "very concerning" a public servant had "acted as though their code of conduct did not exist — they should not be trying to influence public opinion".

Labour MP Ingrid Leary said it was important officials did not "pre-determine the outcome of a consent application".

Mr Jones did not respond to a request for comment.

