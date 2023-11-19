Motorcyclist killed in crash closing Lindis Pass

A sign on the way to the Lindis Pass this morning advised vehicles to use an alternate route. PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

A motorcyclist has died and another person has moderate injuries following a crash that has closed the Lindis Pass on State Highway 8.

The collision involving a motorcycle and a car happened about 8.30am today, some 15km from the summit towards the Queenstown side of the pass.

In a statement this afternoon, police confirmed that the motorcyclist died at the scene, while the driver and sole occupant of the car has moderate injuries.

A spokeswoman for Hato Hone St John said one patient was flown to Lakes District Hospital in Queenstown.

Two ambulances and two rescue helicopters attended.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and a serious crash unit is at the scene.

Part of State Highway 8 was expected to be closed for several hours. PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Blair Walklin said four appliances were sent to the scene, on the Queenstown side of the pass, from Omarama, Otematata and Tarras.

The Lindis Pass is the main inland route between Canterbury and Otago.

Waka Kotahi/ NZ Transport Agency tweeted that SH8 remained closed through Lindis Pass, between Tarras and Omarama townships, this afternoon.

"It is expected crash investigations will take several hours, and that the road will remain closed until at least late afternoon."

The backlog of traffic at Tarras this morning. PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

An ODT reporter at Tarras said there was a huge backlog of traffic on SH8 and road users were being told by a Fulton Hogan worker to use the Pigroot (SH85) as an alternate route.

Waka Kotahi said southbound traffic could detour via SH83, SH1, SH85 and back onto SH8. The reverse was available for northbound traffic.

People should allow up to an extra two-and-a-half hours for this detour route.

- By Ruby Shaw and ODT Online