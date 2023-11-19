Lindis reopens after motorcyclist dies in crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The collision involving a motorcycle and a car happened about 8.30am today, some 15km from the summit towards the Queenstown side of the pass, and the road reopened by 4.10pm.
In a statement this afternoon, police confirmed that the motorcyclist died at the scene, while the driver and sole occupant of the car had moderate injuries.
A spokeswoman for Hato Hone St John said one patient was flown to Lakes District Hospital in Queenstown.
Two ambulances and two rescue helicopters attended.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash and a serious crash unit was sent to the scene.
Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Blair Walklin said four appliances attended from Omarama, Otematata and Tarras.
Lindis Pass reopens
The Lindis Pass is the main inland route between Canterbury and Otago.
The crash closed SH8 between the Tarras and Omarama townships and Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency earlier advised road users to use an alternative route that would add an extra two-and-a-half hours to journeys.
"It is expected crash investigations will take several hours, and that the road will remain closed until at least late afternoon."
"We would like to thank motorists in the area for their extended patience today."
An ODT reporter at Tarras said there was a huge backlog of traffic on SH8 this morning and motorists were being told by a Fulton Hogan worker to use the Pigroot (SH85) as an alternate route.
- By Ruby Shaw and ODT Online