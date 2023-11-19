Lindis reopens after motorcyclist dies in crash

A sign on the way to the Lindis Pass this morning advised vehicles to use an alternate route. PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

A motorcyclist has died and another person has moderate injuries following a crash that closed the Lindis Pass on State Highway 8 for much of the day.

The collision involving a motorcycle and a car happened about 8.30am today, some 15km from the summit towards the Queenstown side of the pass, and the road reopened by 4.10pm.

In a statement this afternoon, police confirmed that the motorcyclist died at the scene, while the driver and sole occupant of the car had moderate injuries.

A spokeswoman for Hato Hone St John said one patient was flown to Lakes District Hospital in Queenstown.

Two ambulances and two rescue helicopters attended.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and a serious crash unit was sent to the scene.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Blair Walklin said four appliances attended from Omarama, Otematata and Tarras.

Part of State Highway 8 was expected to be closed for several hours. PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

Lindis Pass reopens

The Lindis Pass is the main inland route between Canterbury and Otago.

The crash closed SH8 between the Tarras and Omarama townships and Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency earlier advised road users to use an alternative route that would add an extra two-and-a-half hours to journeys.

"It is expected crash investigations will take several hours, and that the road will remain closed until at least late afternoon."

The backlog of traffic at Tarras this morning. PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

At 4.10pm Waka Kotahi said the Lindis Pass had reopened, but people should expect delays through the area as queued traffic cleared.

"We would like to thank motorists in the area for their extended patience today."

An ODT reporter at Tarras said there was a huge backlog of traffic on SH8 this morning and motorists were being told by a Fulton Hogan worker to use the Pigroot (SH85) as an alternate route.

- By Ruby Shaw and ODT Online