New shop gives young artists the chance to show

Ranfurly couple Gary Hands and Paula West hope their new store, Bizarre Affair, will give young artists a launchpad.PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

Ranfurly’s newest shop is offering "something for everyone", as well as a leg-up for young artists.

Bizarre Affair, run by Ranfurly couple Gary Hands and Paula West, opened on September 19.

The couple moved to the Maniototo from New South Wales about four years ago, bringing with them their 40ft container of "eclectic treasures" collected over a lifetime.

Ms West said there was "something for everyone".

A dedicated art gallery space was for young, unestablished artists to display their work.

Ms West said it would display the work of three artists at a time — all working in different mediums.

The first round of artists are wood artist Brittany Weir, of Ranfurly, driftwood sculptor James Coats, of Cromwell and felt artist Keila George Robin, of Alexandra.

Each artist’s work would be on display for about six months.

It was hard for young artists to get "a foot in the door", she said.

"Most artists that are in galleries are established artists."

She hoped Bizarre Affair could be a launchpad for young artists.

It was fitting to have antiques and new art on sale together.

"I think this will morph all the time, because we’ll have different products."

Mr Hands said the shop was not like any other in town, providing more variety for people passing through.

"I think that’s a vital foundation for a town to grow."