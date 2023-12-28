New venue has three areas, outdoor spaces

Alexandra businessman Rory McLellan surveys the work still to be done before the February opening of his latest venture in Alexandra, The Finery. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

The new year will bring a new venue and new life to Alexandra.

Rory McLellan said he and wife Karen bought the site of their new business The Finery, in Tarbet St, initially without a plan in mind other than to preserve the heart of the town they loved.

"We saw a huge need for good entertainment. I grew up here and knew how good it can be here."

He and his wife knew the site of the former Hotel Alexandra had potential. They developed a vision for the space and had realised it after nearly four years’ work, Mr McLellan said.

"I knew what I wanted but we had to start from scratch."

The result is a stunning venue with three distinct areas — the main bar, the whisky room and the restaurant — and multiple outdoors spaces.

"We wanted to create this place that everybody thinks of for all their celebrations in life, big and small."

No expense had been spared and the best technology had been installed to provide for great live entertainment and create a nightlife for the town, Mr McLellan said.

Three distinct spaces had been created, all with their own feel. With the kitchen in the centre of the building any of the spaces could be closed for private functions without affecting the others.

The main bar was in the former Hotel Alexandra space with a long bar and courtyard behind. The original bathroom fittings had been retained, although everything around them was being refinished. It would hold groups of 80-100 for drinks and nibbles.

The whisky bar was at the front of the building. With a lower, panelled ceiling and a fireplace it had the feel of a stately home library or gentlemen’s study. Still to arrive was the McLellan tartan wallcovering and the big couches and armchairs, which would complete the space. It could be used for meetings or intimate gatherings.

With 5.5m high ceilings and glass walls at either end the restaurant, with space for 150 seated or 250 people standing, was breathtaking.

Outdoor areas and a massive fireplace meant it would be a place for all seasons.

As well as providing an entertainment hub and venue for Alexandra they were focused on training staff and increasing the pool of highly trained people for the hospitality industry in the region, Mr McLellan said.

A beautifully appointed staff lounge and training room, complete with two full bathrooms, had been created upstairs, which was unusual in the industry.

"It’s really important we have the A- team and we need to nurture that."

They had already filled most of the venue’s roles and all were local people, something he was proud of, Mr McLellan said.

"We want to provide a career pathway for all staff. Everybody has the potential to grow. We value our staff’s strengths and we will be helping them to continue to grow and strengthen the local hospitality industry."

Signage had gone up on the street side and people were asking when it would be open, Mr McLellan said.

"I thought putting established 2024 [on the sign] might stop some of that."

The opening was planned for mid-February and their first wedding booking was on March 1 — for their son. Before that they hoped to celebrate their own 35th wedding anniversary in February, in the same place they had their wedding reception.