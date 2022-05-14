Saturday, 14 May 2022

Parks manager awarded horticulture fellowship

    Gordon Bailey. Photo: supplied
    A Central Otago District Council manager has been awarded a fellowship for his service to horticulture.

    Council parks and recreation manager Gordon Bailey is one of five horticulturists to be awarded a fellowship with the Royal New Zealand Institute of Horticulture.

    Mr Bailey joined the council in 2018 following a career spanning more than 30 years in parks and recreation in the southern South Island.

    Outside his council role he has been part of an international effort to identify and save some rhododendron species from extinction from their native habitat.

    Under his chairmanship, the Taranaki-based Pukeiti Rhododendron Trust Board has taken the lead on that initiative.

    - Staff reporter 

     

