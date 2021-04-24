Police involved in car chase through Central Otago

The alleged driver of a stolen vehicle has been taken into custody after being pursed by police between Omarama and Cromwell.

A police media spokeswoman said police pursued a stolen vehicle after the suspect performed a petrol drive-off from a petrol station in Omarama.

Police pursed the vehicle and deployed road-spikes between Omarama and Cromwell.

The car hit the spikes and continued driving until it was on rims.

The driver abandoned the car on Cromwell Rd about 3pm then fled on foot, and was taken into custody a short time later.

A police spokeswoman said she understood the vehicle had been stolen from Timaru earlier today.