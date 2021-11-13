Pool funding close and opening by end of next year

Roxburgh pool will not open this summer as fundraising efforts for its $2.7million replacement ramp up to get the project across the line.

The trust steering the replacement — Roxburgh Pool Punawai Ora ‘‘Safe Water’’ Inc — are aiming for a December 21, 2022 opening.

Chairwoman Sally Feinerman said the date was significant because it marked the 90th anniversary of the 1932 opening of the Roxburgh Baths.

The trust was committed to building the new pools and would begin demolition work as soon as possible.

‘‘Consequently, the old swimming pool will not open this summer.

‘‘The committee understands this will be a great disappointment to many but the end result will be well worth it.’’

The trust had worked hard and raised 97% of the cost of the new build, and was making a public plea to meet full funding, Ms Feinerman said.

‘‘With your help and a brisk tailwind we can achieve this dream.

‘‘The latest quote to build the new pool is an eye-watering $2,784,000.’’

In terms of progress so far, the committee had paid for plans and drawings, consent costs, feasibility and lease arrangements.

Applications to trusts succeeded, the Central Otago District Council had been very supportive, local people and groups and been generous and fundraising events were well supported, Ms Feinerman said.

A funding application had been made to Lotto NZ and if approved would bring money raised to $80,000 short of the target.

Anyone wanting to make a donation by making a deposit can contact the trust.

