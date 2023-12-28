Records broken at cherry-spitting contest

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A crowd of about 200 people gathered to watch the event, organised by the Cromwell and Districts Promotions Group.
Cherries were donated by Jackson Orchards, with competitors paying $2 for three cherries.
Mr Smith, who previously won the competition in 2020 and 2021, said he had tried a new technique, based on tobacco spitting.
"They used a couple of fingers to keep really tight pressure in [their] mouth," he said.
The woman’s title was won by Leah Barnfield, who broke the record for the woman’s category, with a spit of 9.07m.
Marketing and communications manager Tanya Dennis said the event was a staple of the festive season.
Sixty-three people took part, slightly up from last year, Ms Dennis said.
The event created a buzz among locals and visitors alike, she said.
"Bring a sense of humour, because it is quite something to spectate."
The junior (7-16 years old) female category was won by Erin Hamer with 5.4m, while Shaun Thomson won the junior male with 5m.