Records broken at cherry-spitting contest

Records tumbled at the annual New Zealand National Cherry Stone-Spitting Competition in Cromwell yesterday.

A crowd of about 200 people gathered to watch the event, organised by the Cromwell and Districts Promotions Group.

Cherries were donated by Jackson Orchards, with competitors paying $2 for three cherries.

National champion Tui Smith debuts his record-breaking cherry-spitting technique. PHOTOS: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN

Dunedin man Tui Smith took out the men’s category with a record-breaking spit of 15.95m, the best distance recorded since the event began in 2006.

Mr Smith, who previously won the competition in 2020 and 2021, said he had tried a new technique, based on tobacco spitting.

"They used a couple of fingers to keep really tight pressure in [their] mouth," he said.

Kate de Jong, 10, propels a cherry stone during yesterday’s national competition.

Mr Smith also credited a northwest tailwind for providing some assistance.

The woman’s title was won by Leah Barnfield, who broke the record for the woman’s category, with a spit of 9.07m.

Marketing and communications manager Tanya Dennis said the event was a staple of the festive season.

Cromwell and Districts Promotions Group marketing and communications manager Tanya Dennis with her daughters Maya (left), 7, and Rosie, 4.

"[It is] really perfectly suited to Cromwell and our history with the cherry season."

Sixty-three people took part, slightly up from last year, Ms Dennis said.

The event created a buzz among locals and visitors alike, she said.

Men and women’s category winners Tui Smith and Leah Barnfield.

"It does get quite competitive ... some take it most seriously, others just come in for a little bit of a laugh.

"Bring a sense of humour, because it is quite something to spectate."

The junior (7-16 years old) female category was won by Erin Hamer with 5.4m, while Shaun Thomson won the junior male with 5m.

