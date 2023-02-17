Residents pile in to fight Cromwell scrub fire

Cromwell residents grabbed hoses and buckets as they strove to fight a large scrub fire on both sides of State Highway 6 this afternoon.

Traffic was diverted, three helicopters were placed on standby and at least seven appliances were dispatched the blaze, which was reported near the intersection of SH6 and SH8B about 2.05pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said an appliance from Cromwell and a tanker from Tarras were the first to respond. More calls were received while they were responding and the crew from Cromwell requested a third alarm to be activated due to the dry conditions.

Appliances from Clyde, Alexander, Luggate and Dunstan stations were dispatched, along with a command unit from Dunedin.

Three helicopters were placed on standby and police closed State Highway 6 where firefighters were working.

The fire happened in an overgrown section of land, owned privately and used publicly.

No structures were affected but one was being protected and the occupants appeared to have been evacuated.

As of 2.50pm, the fire had been contained and crews were working on hotspots, the spokesman said.

A police spokeswoman said drivers were being asked to avoid the Cromwell area while emergency services attended the fire.

Traffic was being diverted around the Cromwell township, the spokeswoman said.