Residents pumped about new track

Ali Campbell practises her pumping technique. Pumping is an essential skill in BMX. Photo: Ella Jenkins

A new pump track in Alexandra is already proving popular with riders since its opening on December 23.

The track has been busy with riders of all ages as they learn the layout and practise their pumping skills.

Pumping is a term in BMX racing which refers to the pushing down and pulling up action that riders use to gain speed during races.

The new track allowed riders to practise their pumping technique and it was possible to complete the course with little or no peddling.

Jaimie Dekoning was at the track where she watched her two daughters Ali, 9, and Evie, 5, Campbell race around.

Living in Alexandra meant they been at the track almost every day since it opened, with the exception of Christmas, she said.

"Pumping is an essential BMX skill and this track allows them to practise," she said.

Ali said she was enjoying the new track.

Between laps she explained she was already pretty good at pumping and it was easier to ride a BMX bike around the track as opposed to the mountainbike she was riding at the time.

They were lighter, easier to pump and easier to do tricks on, she said.

By Ella Jenkins