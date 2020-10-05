Monday, 5 October 2020

2.30 pm

Search team sent to help pair trapped on Dansey's Pass

    By John Lewis
    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    Danseys Pass Road. Photo: supplied
    Danseys Pass Road. Photo: supplied
    Police have launched a Land Search and Rescue party to help two Oamaru people trapped on the Dansey's Pass.

    The pair left Oamaru yesterday afternoon for a day-long four-wheel-driving trip between Naseby and Otematata, but friends became concerned when they failed to return.

    Dansey's Pass is a mountain road located in the Kakanui Range.

    A police spokeswoman said the duo made contact with police this afternoon and a four-wheel-drive team was being sent to assist them.

    "At this stage we are not sure why they were not able to drive out of the area without assistance," she said.

    "There are no reports of any injuries.

    "Police are expecting to have reached the couple before it gets dark."

    john.lewis@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter