Search team sent to help pair trapped on Dansey's Pass

Danseys Pass Road. Photo: supplied

Police have launched a Land Search and Rescue party to help two Oamaru people trapped on the Dansey's Pass.

The pair left Oamaru yesterday afternoon for a day-long four-wheel-driving trip between Naseby and Otematata, but friends became concerned when they failed to return.

Dansey's Pass is a mountain road located in the Kakanui Range.

A police spokeswoman said the duo made contact with police this afternoon and a four-wheel-drive team was being sent to assist them.

"At this stage we are not sure why they were not able to drive out of the area without assistance," she said.

"There are no reports of any injuries.

"Police are expecting to have reached the couple before it gets dark."

john.lewis@odt.co.nz