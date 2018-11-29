'Severe' storms possible in South

Parts of Otago and Southland could be in for some heavy rain and "severe" thunderstorms this afternoon.

Weatherwatch.co.nz said the third large low in just a week or two was moving in and it would bring rain, heavy downpours and inland afternoon thunderstorms in many parts of the country.

The upper North Island would get the bulk of the rain, but in the South Island there was a "moderate" chance of thunderstorms about the Southern Lakes, western parts of Central Otago and Clutha, Southland and the Fiordland Lakes.

MetService said the thunderstorms could bring heavy rain with intensities of 10 to 25mm per hour, and small hail.

There was a chance the storms could become "severe" in Southland and the far south of the Southern Lakes, producing localised downpours of 25 to 40mm per hour.

Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, slips and make driving hazardous.