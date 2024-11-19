Subdivision opposed oversite, impacts

Rocky Point at the head of Lake Dunstan. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A proposal for a subdivision at the top of Lake Dunstan has been slammed by some heavy hitters, who question its location, ignoring of a protection covenant, impact on nationally threatened plants and cultural impact.

NZ Transport Agency, Ngai Tahu and the Department of Conservation have all opposed the proposal, and Fire Emergency New Zealand has also raised questions about it.

TKO Properties has applied for consent for a 30-lot development at Rocky Point at the top of Lake Dunstan, near Bendigo.

A Central Otago District Council planner’s report in March this year recommended the consent be refused, which led to the applicant putting the process on hold. It then returned with some amendments to its proposal — which included reducing the lots by three.

But it does not appear to have gone far enough with the council planner still opposed to the granting of consent.

The hearing began in Alexandra yesterday with a site visit in the afternoon. Gary Rae is the independent commissioner and chairman of the panel. He is joined by district councillors Martin McPherson and Ian Cooney.

In papers for the hearing, the site is described as a 68.7ha rural property near Bendigo Station.

It has varied topography with flatter plateau and steeper slopes. Vegetation is predominantly grass and shrubland. The lots would vary in size from 479sq m to 21,080sq m. There would be restrictions on colours of buildings, building size and height. The land is zoned rural resource.

Tree and shrub planting is restricted to kanuka only and driveways shall be only constructed of gravel. Gates can be no higher than 1m and as a biodiversity offset involving planting of forest and shrub species at three sites — Hemlock Gully, Panorama Rise and Pylon Flat — in the neighbouring Bendigo Hills.

But the Department of Conservation says the proposal does not recognise a covenant on the site where the applicant must gain approval from Doc to erect any fence, building, structure or other improvements near historic sites on the land or do any cultivation earthworks on land near historic sites or any tree planting near historic sites.

The proposed clearance of 4ha of indigenous vegetation in the development would be in an ecosystem dominated by at-risk plant species, and with the presence of at least two threatened plant species.

The application proposes to remove two historic heritage sites and part of another historic heritage site.

NZTA opposed the subdivision, saying it was "ad hoc development which increases reliance on private vehicles".

"NZTA does not consider the location to be appropriate for this scale of development, given its remoteness from the existing urban service centres and lack of supporting infrastructure."

Fire and Emergency NZ had concerns over the width of the entrance to some lots. Some may be 3m wide, which would not be wide enough for a fire appliance to drive on. It also asked for low-flammable plants to be used for replanting.

Ngāi Tahu was opposed to the development, saying it had real concerns about its impact on the Clutha River, which it had a deep relationship with.

Subdivision development was worryingly increasing in the cultural landscape of the Clutha River system, Ngai Tahu.

It had specific concerns about the on-site wastewater and stormwater management and uncertainty regarding how these discharges would be managed.

The source of the water supply was not clear in the application.

Mismanagement and appropriation of water sources in Otago had resulted in most catchments being over-allocated, a situation which was deeply concerning.

The hearing is expected to conclude today.