Surviving the cold without power nothing new

Virginia Duncum and Bruce Masson inspect the snow at Clarks Junction yesterday. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

Just like the good old days.

That was how Deep Stream couple Bruce Masson, 79, and Virginia Duncum, 82, described living in snowy conditions without power for nearly three days.

The area was cut off after heavy snow caused about 30 power poles to collapse on the 33kV line between Clarks Junction and Hindon on Sunday.

‘‘We only coped because we’ve lived life before electricity and other mod-cons,’’ Ms Duncum said.

‘‘We know how to survive without it.

‘‘It was back to sweeping the carpets with the broom, and hand-washing the dishes in hot water from a huge pot that was sat on top of the log burner.

‘‘It was just like the good old days.’’

Mr Masson said the power went out early on Sunday, and apart from a couple of hours when it was briefly restored, it was out again until just after 3pm yesterday.

He said they were fortunate to have a log burner to keep warm, and a generator to keep their freezers ‘‘ticking over’’

and keep their mobile phones charged in case of an emergency.

He said they were able to cook using a gas stove, but there was no power to heat the water for a shower, or to run the television.

‘‘That didn’t matter. It was a good time to just sit back and read a book.

‘‘I’ve been here for 50-odd years, so I’ve seen a lot worse, and I think we’ve coped pretty well, but I’m sure that the other people around wouldn’t have coped quite as well — especially those with young families and that.

‘‘It would have been much more difficult for them.’’

The couple were among about 200 customers who were without electricity in the Otago area.

Diane Joyce’s generator has been getting good use again over the past two days, after power was cut to more than 200 residents by heavy snowfall in her area.

PowerNet crews from Invercargill, Gore, Balclutha, Palmerston and Ranfurly were able to restore electricity to about 100 customers on Monday, and the remainder regained power yesterday afternoon.

Hindon resident Diana Joyce said her electricity was also restored just after 3pm yesterday, after PowerNet installed a generator at a substation near her property.

It allowed residents in the area to have electricity while repair work was completed.

Up until that time, she, her husband and their two teenage children had been using their own small generator to run the lights, some cooking equipment and the water pumps that feed the taps in the house.

It allowed her to boil the jug for cups of coffee, and heat a pie with instant mashed potatoes in the microwave for tea on Monday night.

While their property had not received as much snow as some other places in their area, she said it was still very cold and they were glad to have a log burner to keep warm.

‘‘We’ve survived. We are a bit used to it.

‘‘Usually we’ll probably use the generator maybe two or three times over the winters, depending whether it’s snow or heavy rain or the winds.

‘‘We’re right in the firing line up here.’’

john.lewis@odt.co.nz