Tip-off leads to cannabis raid at Cromwell address

File photo: Gregor Richardson

Two 50-year-olds were arrested when Cromwell police using a search warrant found cannabis for supply at the pair's address.

Police said the raid followed a tip-off through a Crime Stoppers report.

Officers found $8000 cash and around two kilograms of cannabis at a residential address.

A man and woman, both aged 50, were taken into custody without incident, polcie said in a statement.

Otago Lakes Central Area commander Inspector Paula Enoka said it was a "great result"

"We will always work hard to disrupt the supply of illicit drugs within our communities, however we cannot do this alone."

Cromwell police wanted to thank whoever provided the anonymous information.

The 50-year-old man and woman were due to appear in Alexandra District Court on 12 March, charged with possessing cannabis for supply.