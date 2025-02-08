Town reels at loss of much-loved space

Tears flowed in Roxburgh yesterday as the enormity of what has been lost in a fire that engulfed the town hall and cinema sank in.

But there is hope the town’s treasured cinema will be rebuilt.

From school prizegivings to weddings to funerals, every event in Roxburgh residents’ lives had played out in the building, which was destroyed bar its landmark brick facade in Thursday’s fire.

Struggling to hold back tears while looking at the charred remains of the building yesterday morning, Roxburgh Entertainment Centre and improvements committee chairman Curtis Crawford said the volunteer group had lost all the effort from their thousands of hours of work.

"I’ve tried [to count the volunteer hours] ... it’s pretty hard to put a number on.

"There wouldn’t be many weeks go by that I haven’t ended up in there doing something for somebody.

"If there’s a funeral you help them set up and go in afterwards to make sure it’s all put away."

It is no exaggeration to say the Roxburgh cinema and town hall was at the heart of the community. From left: the main theatre being refurbished in the 1990s; Gaynor Crabbe in the refreshment stand, at the cinema affectionately known as ‘‘The Nook’’; Norman Dalley being interviewed for a TV feature in the main theatre in 2022; the old 35mm film projector was still inside the building; volunteers, on the stairs inside the cinema, spent untold hours maintaining, upgrading and operating it.

He was the second of three generations in his family to have spent time in the theatre and on the stage.

He had performed in school productions as well taking part in school prizegivings.

His parents’ school prizegivings were held there, as were his daughter’s.

All the money they had raised and spent upgrading the cinema was "just gone".

"I don’t know how to handle it," he said becoming emotional.

Robert and Ruth Davidson and Ruth’s mother Molly Parker (seated) are brokenhearted at the loss of the Roxburgh town hall, where both their wedding receptions were held, 24 years apart.

There was insurance on the equipment, but the work of the generations that had gone before could never be replaced. The committee would work to bring back the cinema, he said.

"We still need it."

Local woman Molly Parker said the hall had been a central part of her life since she was five years old.

Her brother, Doug Dance, was the projectionist there for decades, and her teenage years in the 1950s centred around movies, dances and balls at the hall.

She and her late husband Alan even courted at dances at the hall and had their wedding reception there in 1960. Their daughter Ruth, now Ruth Davidson, had her 1984 wedding reception there too.

Flower shows, Anzac Day services, Steptoe auctions, sports and countless fundraisers were all held there. .

Retired teacher Barbara Fraser was also among many who went to have a look, from a safe distance, at the aftermath of the fire yesterday morning.

Having spent many hours in the theatre and on the stage with school productions and as a member of the Central Otago Regional Orchestra, she found it deeply saddening to see, she said.

She was particularly upset at the loss of the grand piano from the theatre.

Robert and Ruth Davidson cut the cake at their own wedding reception in the town hall on March 3, 1984. Photo: Supplied

Roxburgh Motels co-owner Rudi Kats said the rubble made for a "pretty sad sight".

When the call to evacuate nearby buildings went out, he had thought the fire was related to last month’s electrical fire in the cinema.

However, the smoke was emerging from a different part of the building, he said.

"It would only be minutes before the flames came through the roof," Mr Kats said.

"By that stage, to be fair, the guys here had no chance.

"They couldn’t do anything to save the town hall other than save the properties around it."

Rudy Katz is overwhelmed by the response from the Roxburgh community to the fire that gutted a large building on his boundary and closed his motel overnight. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The accommodation could not be used on Thursday night.

"We managed to get them all [about 10 motel guests] in alternative accommodation ... the locals took care of them for us," Mr Kats said.

"Something must have just gone terribly wrong somewhere — for it to go so quick was just unbelievable.

"Now the big cleanup begins."

He, too, hoped the cinema and hall would be rebuilt.

"I don’t know if they can save the front facade of the building. But if they can, I think they should make every effort."

Roxburgh Entertainment Centre and improvements committee chairman Curtis Crawford struggles to contain his emotions outside the remains of the cinema the committee have poured countless hours and thousands of dollars into. The cinema and attached town hall were both destroyed by fire on Thursday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Even Hollywood was upset.

Sir Sam Neill, whose films have screened at the cinema, said he was terribly sorry to hear the building had been destroyed.

"It was such an integral part of the community for so many years," the Central Otago-based actor said in a statement. "To lose a local cinema anywhere is sad, but particularly in Roxburgh.

"I do hope that there is some chance of rebuilding.

"Community — that’s what it’s all about."

julie.asher@odt.co.nz