Unsafe heater blamed for farm fire

A Serene heater started a fire in a Ranfurly dairy shed yesterday, one of many fires involving the brand of heaters in the past year. PHOTO: FENZ

A volunteer firefighter’s quick action averted catastrophe yesterday morning at a Maniototo dairy farm when a fan heater, the subject of a recall, caught fire.

Initial officer in charge Senior Firefighter Ewan Mason, of Ranfurly, said the Serene S2068 heater was installed in a plant room.

Heating the room to protect pumps and equipment was a sensible decision but unfortunately that particular heater was not.

A tradesman who was also a volunteer firefighter, working nearby on the property, recognised the smell of burning plastic, SFF Mason said.

His quick action with a fire extinguisher soon had the fire out. Fire appliances from Ranfurly and Naseby attended the 111 call that was made but were not needed, he said.

It was a timely reminder to check any permanently installed fan heaters to ensure they were not the recalled Serene S2068, which Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said had been involved in many fires in the past year.

SFF Mason said fan heaters needed consistent, thorough maintenance to make sure there was no buildup of dust or fluff. The fan drew air into the heater and with it dust and fluff, which could then catch fire when it came in contact with the hot element.

Fenz advises if you have a Serene heater in your home:

— Check if your heater has the model number S2068.

— If you have this heater, do not use it! Serene S2068 heaters are unsafe. Testing has found these heaters are non-compliant with safety standards. A series of fires and overheating incidents are associated with these heaters.

— If it is installed in your property, get an electrical worker to make it safe by isolating it from the electrical supply, or contact your landlord to arrange this, and they can dispose of it safely.

— The model number is located on a sticker on the top side of the heater. This can be difficult to read. A good tip to view the model number is to use your phone camera in selfie mode to view and take a photo of the label.

— There is a significant risk of people being seriously harmed or property being damaged through use of these heaters.

— If your heater is a Serene model S207T or S2069, Energy Safety considers there is a low risk from continued use. However, if you observe an unusual smell or noise from the heater, do not use it and contact an electrical worker to check it over.