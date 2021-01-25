Vineyard tractor roll victim 'true blue Central Otago'

A man who died on a rural property near Alexandra last week has been described as "true blue Central Otago".

That encapsulated James Henry Linwood, known as Jim, his brother Bill Linwood said.

The 66-year-old Jim died after a tractor he was driving while spraying vines rolled on a vineyard at Earnscleugh at 1.50pm on Friday.

Bill said his brother's working life was devoted to Central Otago agriculture.

"He started off as a shearer, he was stock manager at Matakanui Station, he was a fencing contractor for a great number of years, and from there he was a machinery operator."

That work centred on the region he loved and never strayed far from, he said.

"He was a true blue Central Otago man.

"You wouldn't get any more of a Central Otago boy than my brother, he was as country as it gets."

Along with Jim's work ethic, Bill described him as a man with "very strong family values" who was devoted to his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his mother, brother Bill, two sisters, three daughters, and four grandchildren.

A service for Jim will be held on Thursday but the location has yet to be confirmed.

A WorkSafe investigation is ongoing.