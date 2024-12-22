Wine bar for a thirsty Ranfurly

Lohi owners Tania Murray Haigh and Russ Haigh have extended their Ranfurly business to incorporate the Thirsty Moa — a wine bar inside the former drapery building at Ranfurly. PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

A wine bar inside a clothing and homewares store is an unusually concept but Lohi owners Tania Murray Haigh and Russ Haigh are not ones for playing safe.

The latest addition to the business, which first opened in February, was part of their plan to make Ranfurly a destination in itself.

Ms Murray Haigh, who as Tania Murray, won the high jump gold medal at the 1990 Auckland Commonwealth Games, was 14 when she left Ranfurly to move to Dunedin.

Sharing the building their business is in with the community was important.

She remembered it as a drapery, complete with curtain making in the back, before various hospitality businesses moved in and it was eventually closed for a decade before they took over.

"We want people to come back and make new memories.

"[The building] belongs to the community, we’re just here to make sure they enjoy themselves," Ms Murray Haigh said.

A dressmaker, she now sews in the building, bringing it full circle.

They also sell clothing, homewares and produce from the best of Maniototo’s creative people.

Their local suppliers have increased from 12 when they opened to 30.

"We get energy from everyone else.

"Lucy [Girvan] had a hat, scarf and one jersey [when we opened]. Now she has launched her own label."

A drinks bar was always part of the vision for the store but originally it was going to be a juice bar, Mr Haigh said.

However, listening to people in the area they decided on a wine bar.

Most of the materials used in the construction were from renovations on the building earlier in the year, he said.

"Slow fashion and slow building," said Ms Murray Haigh.

There was a range of zero-alcohol drinks as well as a selection of Wooing Tree wine.

Bagels and cheese platters made up the menu.

"They are super fresh. We wanted to do one thing and do it well," Ms Murray Haigh said.

Encouraging people to linger and enjoy themselves was their ambition.

"We want to bring people back to Ranfurly for all the businesses in town.

"We want to showcase Ranfurly."