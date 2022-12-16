Work progressing well on turning bay

Work on a new turning bay at the entrance to the Lowburn lakeside area is proceeding on schedule and is expected to be completed early next year, Land Information New Zealand (Linz) says.

Lack of a turning bay had earlier looked to deflate the summer plans for Kiwi Water Park, an inflatable playground moored on Lake Dunstan, which uses the Lowburn car park for visitor vehicles.

The company was originally granted resource consent by the Central Otago District Council to operate the park for six years, and variations were made last year to move the park to a more sheltered area.

The park also required a yearly permit from Linz as the landowner of Lake Dunstan.

Contractors work on a turning bay for the Lowburn lakeside area. PHOTO: TRACIE BARRETT

Vehicle access consent conditions were added when the park was moved, and a traffic consultant concluded at the end of last season that a right-turn bay was required to ensure safe and efficient access to the area.

In late October, Linz head of Crown property Sonya Wikitera said work would start on the turning bay before December, with an early 2023 completion date, and the business received conditional approval for a one-year permit to operate.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Authority was acting on behalf of Linz to project-manage this installation.

Linz yesterday said work was proceeding to schedule and the cost was being split between the agencies involved, with none passed on to Kiwi Water Park or any other stakeholders.

In line with Linz standard practice for commercial businesses, Kiwi Water Park paid a percentage-based fee to the Government which was determined this year by a registered valuer, reflecting the usage of the land.

Kiwi Water Park co-owner Emily Rutherford said the attraction opened on December 3 as planned, and had been busy with school groups from Central Otago and Canterbury.

The company has installed fencing along the road as required under its resource consent and was waiting for the turning bay, she said.

tracie.barrett@odt.co.nz